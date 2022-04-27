CNBC Investing Club

Beset by higher costs and chip shortages, Ford tops estimates and maintains bright outlook

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubAnother disastrous quarter from Boeing, but we're not ready to exit yet
Zev Fima5 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubStrong quarterly results for health insurer Humana deserve a bigger rally in its shares
Jeff Marks
CNBC Investing ClubCramer slams Boeing after CEO interview, looks at lessons learned owning the troubled stock
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More