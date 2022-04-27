CNBC Pro

Best trades on CNBC Wednesday: Tom Lee's Big Tech growth projections amid earnings results

Alison Conklin
WATCH LIVE

More In Market Movers

watch now
VIDEO08:08
CNBC ProAlphabet, Meta, and Disney are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers April 27
Alison Conklin21 min ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Tuesday: Dan Niles on reopening stocks he likes, Big Tech picks despite Nasdaq's 2022 low
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO11:12
CNBC ProGoogle, Apple, and Microsoft are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers April 26
Alison Conklin
Read More