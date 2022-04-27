China's capital city loosens robotaxi restrictions for Baidu, Pony.ai in a big step toward removing human taxi drivers

Chinese tech companies Baidu's Apollo Go and Pony.ai announced Thursday they received permission from Beijing city authorities to remove the safety driver for part of their robotaxi business in a suburban part of the city.

BEIJING — China's capital city has moved one step closer toward letting ordinary people take robotaxis with no driver in them.

In a first for the country, two Chinese companies — Baidu's Apollo Go and Pony.ai — announced Thursday they received permission from Beijing city authorities to remove the safety driver for part of their robotaxi business in a suburban part of the city.

The cars will still need a staff member to sit inside, but not necessarily in the driver's seat anymore.

It's a move toward letting the companies run a robotaxi business without having to pay for staff to man the cars — fully eliminating the cost of a taxi driver. It remains unclear when the Chinese government would allow robotaxis to charge fares for rides without any human staff in the cars.

In the U.S., Alphabet's Waymo and GM's subsidiary Cruise can already run public robotaxis with no human staff in the vehicles. Laws for testing robotaxis and charging riders vary by city and state.

Waymo can charge customers for its robotaxis that operate in Arizona, while Cruise is waiting for approval on a final permit to charge riders in San Francisco.