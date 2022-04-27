Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: There are 'too many shorts' in Academy Sports

Krystal Hur@kryshur
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Loading chart...

Vale SA: "Too late. That was a good time on one time, but not now."

Loading chart...

Nov Inc: "I say yes to that."

Loading chart...

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc: "There are too many shorts in there, and they keep knocking the darn stock down. I can't take it anymore."

VIDEO2:0202:02
Cramer's lightning round: There are 'too many shorts' in Academy Sports
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com