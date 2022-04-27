Cramer's lightning round: There are 'too many shorts' in Academy Sports

Key Points
- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Loading chart...
Vale SA: "Too late. That was a good time on one time, but not now."
Loading chart...
Nov Inc: "I say yes to that."
Loading chart...
Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc: "There are too many shorts in there, and they keep knocking the darn stock down. I can't take it anymore."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com