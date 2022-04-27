SpaceX launches Crew-4 mission for NASA, has now sent 26 astronauts to space in under two years

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft Freedom launches the Crew-4 mission from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 27, 2022.

SpaceX launched a group of astronauts for NASA early on Wednesday morning, with Elon Musk's company now having sent 26 people to orbit in less than two years.

The Crew-4 mission, the company's seventh human spaceflight to date and fourth operational crew launch for NASA, reached orbit after launching from the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:52 a.m. ET. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried the four astronauts to space in the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft named Freedom.

"The SpaceX team executed beautifully," NASA associate administrator Kathy Lueders said in a press conference after the launch.

SpaceX's capsule — carrying NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, Jessica Watkins and Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti — is on its way to the International Space Station. This is the first spaceflight for Hines and Watkins, while it is the second for both Lindgren and Cristoforetti. SpaceX's Freedom is scheduled to dock with the ISS about 16 hours after launch, at around 8:15 p.m. ET.