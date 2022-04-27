European markets head for lower open as fears over global growth rattle sentiment

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower on Wednesday as global markets remain mixed, with fears persisting over the global growth outlook.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 10 points lower at 7,374, Germany's DAX 102 points lower at 13,664, France's CAC 40 down 42 points at 6,374 and Italy's FTSE MIB 76 points lower at 23,232, according to data from IG.

The lower open expected in Europe comes amid mixed trade elsewhere. U.S. stock futures were mixed on Tuesday night after the major averages continued their April sell-off amid concerns of an economic slowdown, and Wall Street considered earnings that came in after the bell.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday trade as investors reacted to the losses on Wall Street.