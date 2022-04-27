Here's a simple way to see how inflation erodes your long-term savings

Sean Gladwell | Moment | Getty Images

Inflation is at a 40-year high. That means consumers are losing buying power at a faster-than-usual pace. Just how quickly is inflation eating away at your savings? The so-called rule of 72 can help gauge its long-term impact. This rule of thumb is generally applied to investment returns. It's a back-of-the-envelope calculation that approximates how many years it will take investors to double their money at a certain interest rate. Here's how it works: Divide 72 by the annual interest rate to determine the amount of time it takes for an investment to double.

For example, a mutual fund that yields 2% a year will double in 36 years. One with a 6% annual return will do so in 12 years. With inflation, the rule works in reverse: Consumers can approximate how quickly higher prices (for food, energy, rent and other household budget items) will halve the value of their savings. The Consumer Price Index, a key inflation gauge, jumped 8.5% in March 2022 from a year earlier, the fastest 12-month increase since December 1981. Applied to the Rule of 72 formula, an 8.5% inflation rate halves the value of consumers' money in roughly 8½ years. (Seventy-two divided by 8.5 equals just over 8.47.)

There are a few caveats, however. For one, this rule assumes the inflation rate will stay elevated (and constant) for a while. It's unclear how long higher-than-normal inflation will persist and whether it's peaked. There are signs inflation may start decelerating, according to economists. A healthy economy experiences at least some inflation. The Federal Reserve aims for long-term rate around 2%; the central bank began raising its benchmark interest rate to rein in high prices. (A 2% rate of inflation would halve the value of money in about 36 years.) Further, rising costs don't impact all households the same way. Some families may have a personal inflation rate that's lower (or higher) than the national average, depending on what they buy.