Your credit card debt is about to get a lot more expensive

Consumers are putting more purchases on plastic — and paying more for the privilege.

Rising prices have caused many Americans to feel suddenly cash-strapped and more dependent on credit cards to make ends meet.

After consumers paid off a record $83 billion in credit card debt during the pandemic, helped by government stimulus checks and fewer opportunities for discretionary purchases, credit card balances are creeping back up amid higher prices for gas, groceries and housing, among other necessities.

Overall, credit card balances rose by $52 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, notching the largest quarterly increase in the 22-year history of the data, according to the most recent report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Now, total card debt is on track to surpass pre-pandemic levels and hit an all-time record as soon as this summer, according to Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com.

"After the Great Recession, it took years for credit card debt to find the bottom and then years again to get back to an all-time high," Rossman said. "Everything about Covid feels like it's been in fast forward."

At the same time, the Federal Reserve has committed to raising interest rates to tame inflation, which is now running at its fastest pace in more than 40 years.