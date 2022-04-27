CNBC Pro

What Fidelity's big bitcoin announcement means for the cryptocurrency going forward

Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Analysis

CNBC ProSantoli: Uncertainty dominates as investors confront bottle-rocket market rallies and air pockets
Michael Santolian hour ago
CNBC ProThese 7 fortress stocks are generating positive returns and income during this losing year
Tanaya Macheel2 hours ago
CNBC ProThis is the 'Mendoza Line' one analyst thinks the market must clear before it's safe to buy again
Jeff Cox3 hours ago
Read More