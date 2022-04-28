Amazon takes $7.6 billion loss on Rivian stake after EV company's stock plunge

Amazon invested in electric vehicle maker Rivian in 2019 as part of a plan to go green. During the first quarter, it saw nothing but red.

In its earnings report on Thursday, Amazon took a $7.6 billion loss on its stake in Rivian. Shares of the EV manufacturer plummeted by more than 50% in the first three months of 2022, reversing course from the fourth quarter, when the company held its stock market debut and saw its value skyrocket.

While Amazon has big ambitions for Rivian, signing an agreement for the production of 100,000 delivery vehicles by 2030, current market conditions are rough. Rivian said last month that the company expects to produce just 25,000 electric trucks and SUVs this year, half of the number forecast to investors last year as part of its IPO roadshow.

Like most manufacturers, Rivian is battling through supply chain constraints and internal production snags. But Rivian was valued at $86 billion after its IPO pop, making the stock particularly vulnerable to a major pullback.