Barclays beats expectations but suspends buybacks after U.S. trading blunder

LONDON — Barclays on Thursday said had suspended its planned share buyback program on the back of a costly trading error in the U.S.

It comes as it reported expectation-beating profit for the first quarter, as strong investment banking performance helped drive income growth.

The British bank announced last month that it had sold $15.2 billion more in U.S. investment products — known as "structured notes" — than it was permitted to. Barclays said Thursday that it had postponed its share buyback program indefinitely and set aside a provision of £540 million as a result of the issue, which is currently being investigated by U.S. regulators. The bank had originally said it expected a hit of £450 million.

"Barclays believes that it is prudent to delay the commencement of the buyback programme until those discussions [with the SEC] have been concluded," the bank said in its earnings release Thursday.

"Barclays remains committed to the share buyback programme and the intention would be to launch it as soon as practicable following resolution of filing requirements being reached with the SEC and the appropriate 20-F filings having been made."