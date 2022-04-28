Biden says he's not considering $50,000 in student loan forgiveness

U.S. President Joe Biden announces additional military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as well as fresh sanctions against Russia, during a speech in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, April 28, 2022.

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he'll have his answer on student loan forgiveness within a couple of weeks.

"I'm not considering $50,000 in debt reduction," Biden said during a speech in the Roosevelt Room at the White House. "But I am in the process of taking a hard look at whether or not there will be additional debt forgiveness.