CNBC Investing Club

Bausch Health drops on IPO filing. But we're buying more as our thesis starts to play out

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubIndustrial gas giant Linde's light guidance looks conservative; shares turn higher
Zev Fima18 min ago
CNBC Investing ClubEli Lilly CEO says latest results from obesity drug trial are the 'best-case scenario'
Kevin Stankiewicz44 min ago
CNBC Investing ClubWe're buying more shares of an underappreciated insurer and upgrading one of our chip makers
Jeff Marksan hour ago
Read More