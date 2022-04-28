CNBC Investing Club

In Amazon's weaker quarter, even its booming cloud business wasn't able to save the day

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubQualcomm CEO explains why the chipmaker's automotive push is thriving
Kevin Stankiewicz3 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubEli Lilly's strong quarter, promising obesity drug data show why we like the stock
Jeff Marks4 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubBausch Health drops on IPO filing. But we're buying more as our thesis starts to play out
Jeff Marks
Read More