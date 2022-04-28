Meta shares surge 16% in pre-market trading after earnings beat

In this article FB

Shares of Facebook parent company Meta continued to rally Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected profit in the first quarter. Meta reported earnings per share of $2.72, higher than the $2.56 expected by analysts. However, revenue came in at $27.91 billion, lower than estimates. As of 7:50 a.m. ET, Meta's stock was up 16% in pre-market trading. It's still down about 40% since the start of 2022, alongside a raft of other tech stocks that plunged amid concerns over rising inflation, the Ukraine war and a return of Covid lockdowns in China.

Expectations were relatively low going into Meta's latest quarterly results, which were a mixed bag. It comes after the company shocked investors in February when it posted a disappointing fourth-quarter report, which showed daily active users falling for the first time on record. Meta on Thursday said its daily active users rose slightly in the first quarter, to 1.96 billion from 1.93 billion. Meta, which changed its group name from Facebook last year, is spending heavily to make CEO Mark Zuckerberg's vision for the "metaverse" — a hypothetical digital world incorporating work, leisure and commerce — a reality.