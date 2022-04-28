Putin warns of 'lightning fast' retaliation to intervention in war; White House plans more aid for Ukraine

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has warned the West of a "lightning fast" response to any country intervening in the Ukraine war and creating "strategic threats for Russia."

"We have all the instruments [to respond] that no one can boast of ... we're going to use them if we have to," he said, in what has widely been seen as an allusion to Russia's arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.

Russia shocked the European community by halting gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday because they had refused to pay for the gas in Russian rubles, as Moscow demanded.

The move comes as tensions remain high between Western allies and Russia after Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday said the threat of a nuclear war is very significant and the risks should not be underestimated.