CNBC Pro

Analysts are mostly confident Amazon can work through inflationary pressures, JPMorgan says 'buy the pullback'

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBank of America cuts S&P 500 target as 'specter of a recession looms'
Samantha Subin37 min ago
CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Lululemon Amazon, Robinhood, Crox & more
Michael Bloom2 hours ago
CNBC ProWall Street analysts say investors should buy the Apple dip despite supply chain worries
Sarah Min3 hours ago
Read More