CNBC Pro

Bank of America cuts S&P 500 target as 'specter of a recession looms'

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Lululemon Amazon, Robinhood, Crox & more
Michael Blooman hour ago
CNBC ProWall Street analysts say investors should buy the Apple dip despite supply chain worries
Sarah Min2 hours ago
CNBC ProJPMorgan calls energy stocks 'highest conviction' trade, sees rally continuing
Pippa Stevens
Read More