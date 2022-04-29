CNBC Pro

Cathie Wood bought more than $20 million worth of Teladoc as stock tanked Thursday

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProWant to retire early? Here's where the pros say to invest to make it happen
Lucy Handley3 hours ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Thursday: How to play this roller-coaster market as Teladoc sinks and Meta soars
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProHere’s a full recap of CNBC’s 2022 Stock Draft: Ryan Reynolds likes Netflix, Kandi Burruss buys Zoom
Samantha Subin
Read More