CNBC Pro

Cloud computing is a bright spot for tech as the economy grapples with war and inflation

thumbnail
Jordan Novet@jordannovet
WATCH LIVE

More In Earnings Playbook

CNBC ProApple's big quarter shows that smartphones aren't getting hit by weakening macroeconomic conditions
Kif Leswing23 min ago
CNBC ProThese stocks show pricing power, a look into Q1 earnings results reveals
Samantha Subin
CNBC ProFord and GM believe they can retain pricing profit engine, but Wall Street is unsure
Michael Wayland
Read More