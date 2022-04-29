The Bank of Japan may have limited tools to deal with the weak yen, but that's not its focus

In this article JPY=

The Bank of Japan may be limited in its ability to deal with recent weakness in the yen, but experts who spoke with CNBC noted the currency is not really the central bank's main focus anyway. The Japanese yen went above 130 against the dollar on Thursday after the BOJ reiterated its ultra-easy monetary policy stance, a stark contrast to peers in other developed economies where central banks have expressed concerns over inflation. As of Friday afternoon during Asia trading hours, the Japanese currency traded at 130.21 per dollar, a sharp weakening from levels near 115 it was trading at against the greenback in early March.

The exchange rate is not in the mandate of Bank of Japan. Takatoshi Ito Former Japanese deputy vice minister of finance

The yen has for weeks weakened sharply against the greenback as the monetary policy outlook between Japan and the U.S. continues to diverge. On Thursday, the Japanese central bank vowed to buy unlimited amounts of bonds daily to defend its yield target. In contrast, the U.S. Federal Reserve's leader has affirmed the central bank's determination to take aggressive action against inflation. The CME FedWatch tool shows markets largely expect a 50-basis-point rate hike in May. "Many people are talking in that context where the BOJ might be tweaking their … policy framework," said Kazuo Momma, executive economist at Mizuho Research & Technologies. "I think it is inconceivable or very difficult for the BOJ to do anything about that." Firstly, the differential between Japanese and U.S. rates will remain "huge" even if the BOJ decides to "tweak a little bit of the interest rate," Momma said. Furthermore, any move in the Bank of Japan's yield curve control policy could wind up being counterproductive and introduce market speculation regarding the central bank's next moves, he warned. Yield curve control is a BOJ policy meant to stimulate the country's economy by keeping the 10-year Japanese government bond yield at around 0%. "Just one move will be very dangerous step for the BOJ to do so ... they're cautious about sending any message to responding to the market pressure," Momma said. "They're going to continue to send a strong signal that they will be staying the same in terms of yield curve control."