CNBC Investing Club

Honeywell's strong quarter pushes shares up despite mixed guidance

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Friday — Apple keeps winning, Amazon has too much of everything
Jim Cramer20 min ago
CNBC Investing ClubApple's supply-constraint warning doesn't take the shine off a strong quarter
Zev Fima
CNBC Investing ClubIn Amazon's weaker quarter, even its booming cloud business wasn't able to save the day
Jeff Marks
Read More