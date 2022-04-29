Russian strikes hit Kyiv amid UN chief's visit; Ukraine plans evacuation of civilians from last Mariupol holdout

Russian forces are concentrating on Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, but continue to face stiff resistance, the U.K.'s defense ministry said. In the areas Russia has taken under its control, it may soon hold "sham referenda," U.S. and Ukrainian officials have warned.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office says it has a planned operation to evacuate civilians from the blockaded Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, the last holdout against Russian forces in the bombarded city.

Meanwhile, Russian strikes shook residential buildings in Kyiv overnight, as the UN chief and Bulgarian prime minister visited the city.