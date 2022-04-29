CNBC Pro

The dollar is surging, but these ETFs can stop it from taking a bite out of your portfolio

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProThese stocks could be ready to rip if the fear is starting to subside on Wall Street
Tanaya Macheel
CNBC ProEli Lilly obesity drug delivers 20% weight loss, bolstering investment case for new therapies
Christina Cheddar Berk
CNBC ProThese ETFs are holding up or even rising during April's market chaos
Jesse Pound
Read More