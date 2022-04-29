Trump loses bid to lift contempt charge despite swearing he can't find subpoenaed documents

Former President Donald Trump looks on before speaking during a tour to an unfinished section of the border wall on June 30, 2021 in Pharr, Texas.

A New York judge Friday kept a contempt of court finding in place against former President Donald Trump despite new affidavits from Trump and his lawyers that effectively argued he had complied with a subpoena from the state attorney general.

The ruling by Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron denying Trump's request to lift the contempt finding was issued at a hearing called on such short notice that it was not publicly announced by the court.

The hearing came four days after Engoron found Trump in contempt for failing to turn over documents sought by New York Attorney General Letitia James through that subpoena. James' civil investigation is eyeing claims that the Trump Organization manipulated the stated valuations of various real estate assets for financial gain.

Engoron on Tuesday ordered that Trump immediately begin paying a $10,000-per-day fine as a result of the contempt finding.