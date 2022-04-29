Walmart unveils activewear line with fashion and fitness couple Michelle Smith and Stacey Griffith

Fashion designer Michelle Smith and SoulCycle instructor Stacey Griffith are debuting their activewear line, Love & Sports, at Walmart. The line is designed to be fashion-forward, with vibrant colors and unique fabrics.

Over the past two years, fashion designer Michelle Smith and SoulCycle instructor Stacey Griffith have touched dozens of fabrics, spitballed brand names and tried out samples of sports bras and leggings when lounging at home or sweating during workouts.

Now, the New York City-based couple is revealing their secret project: Love & Sports, an elevated activewear and swim brand that they are debuting with Walmart. The new brand hits the big-box retailer's website on Friday and is rolling out to 1,500 stores.

"I think some of our friends actually thought we were having a baby because we couldn't talk about something and said, 'We can't go. We have something to work on,'" Griffith said.

"I guess we kind of are having a baby," Smith said, with a laugh.

Smith co-founded high-end apparel brand Milly and designed the dress worn by Michelle Obama in her Smithsonian portrait. Now she has a newer, eponymous line of sleek items, from silk camisoles to alpaca coats, that can run as much as $2,750 apiece.

Meanwhile, Griffith has gained a fan-following as an indoor cycling teacher and gone on a motivational tour with Oprah Winfrey. The designer and fitness instructor met — and later started dating — thanks to a SoulCycle class.

The fashion-forward clothing collection is another sign of the retailer's efforts to shake up its reputation and become known as a place where shoppers can find stylish garments along with milk, bananas and TVs.

Walmart has launched a growing number of exclusive and elevated fashion names, including Sofia Jeans, a denim brand developed with actress Sofia Vergara; Eloquii Elements, a plus-sized women's brand inspired by acquired brand Eloquii; Scoop, a trend-forward womenswear brand; and Free Assembly, an apparel line of everyday wardrobe pieces for men, women and kids.

It has also tapped the star power of other fashion names, notably in the hiring of Brandon Maxwell — who has dressed famous women including Lady Gaga — as creative director of Scoop and Free Assembly.