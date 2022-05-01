A reduction in Medicare Part B premiums remains in play. Here's where things stand

For Medicare beneficiaries wondering whether their Part B premiums could be reduced, the waiting continues.

More than three months after Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra ordered a reassessment of this year's $170.10 standard monthly premium — a bigger-than-expected jump from $148.50 in 2021 — it remains uncertain when a determination will come and whether it would affect what beneficiaries pay this year.

"A mid-course reduction in premiums would be unprecedented," said Tricia Neuman, executive director of the Medicare policy program at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

More from Personal Finance:

Here's how to buy new work clothes on a budget

These are the best and worst U.S. places to die

Be sure to manage this risk as you near retirement

A spokesperson for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said the agency continues to reexamine the premium and will announce further information when it's available.

About half of the larger-than-expected 2022 premium increase, set last fall, was attributed to the potential cost of covering Aduhelm — a drug that battles Alzheimer's disease — despite actuaries not yet knowing the particulars of how it would be covered because Medicare officials were still determining that.

By law, CMS is required to set each year's Part B premium at 25% of the estimated costs that will be incurred by that part of the program. So in its calculation for 2022, the agency had to account for the possibility of broadly covering Aduhelm.