House probe of Capitol riot asks GOP Reps. Ronny Jackson, Mo Brooks and Andy Biggs to cooperate

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot sent letters Monday asking three Republican lawmakers to cooperate with the panel and share what they know about the deadly attack.

The panel said it wants to ask one of those lawmakers, Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, about his involvement in planning the events that led to the riot, when a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol and forced members of Congress into hiding.

Another letter asked Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., to discuss his claim that "Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections."

The committee's letter to Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, included text messages sent during the riot by members of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers, urging that Jackson "needs protection" because he "has critical data to protect."

The committee wants to meet with the lawmakers next week, one month before the investigators plan to unveil their findings in a series of public hearings.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.