CNBC Pro

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, AbbVie, Uber, Bath & Body Works, & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBuy this HVAC stock with 42% upside, Bank of America says
Hannah Miao2 hours ago
CNBC ProBath & Body Works is a buy as inflation runs hot, Cowen says
Hannah Miao3 hours ago
CNBC ProWells Fargo says AbbVie is undervalued, sees biopharma stock rallying 36%
Hannah Miao3 hours ago
Read More