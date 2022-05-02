CNBC Pro

These Nasdaq survivors that dodged the bear market offer investors stability and earnings growth

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProJPMorgan says to buy these infrastructure stocks because of rising rates and geopolitical tensions
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProThe path to profitability: Why some struggling resale names could triumph in the long-run
Samantha Subin
CNBC ProHow does Tesla's Autopilot fit into the self-driving landscape
John Rosevear
Read More