Vice Media has hired financial advisors to seek a buyer, may sell itself in pieces, sources say

Vice Media, the digital media company once valued at $5.7 billion, has hired bankers to seek a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

Several buyers have expressed preliminary interest in acquiring Vice outright, people familiar with the matter said. While finding a single buyer would be a simpler solution for Vice, given potential issues around valuation and the company's outstanding debt, Vice is also exploring options to sell the company in parts, the people said.

The Information reported Friday Vice is shopping its content studio business and named PJT Partners and LionTree as banks helping the company with that transaction.

Vice's most desirable assets are likely to be its content studio and its creative advertising agency, Virtue, said the people. The studio business includes Pulse Films, which Vice announced in March it had acquired after previously only owning a controlling stake. Pulse has made a number of popular music documentaries, including Beyonce's "Lemonade" and the "Beastie Boys Story." The documentary film market is particularly hot right now for sales and consolidation, one of the people said.

Vice attempted to go public via special purpose acquisition company last year, reaching an agreement with 7GC & Co Holdings. Plans to go public stalled after the market cooled and investors weren't sold on Vice's prospects as a standalone public company, CNBC reported last year.