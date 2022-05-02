CNBC Pro

Warren Buffett's energy bet tops $40 billion, a record for Berkshire Hathaway

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProTexas Teachers' CIO Auby is underweight stocks, says investors should hold cash despite inflation
Sarah Min6 min ago
CNBC ProArt Cashin says you have to watch these two stocks to see if market comeback is for real
Kevin Stankiewicz4 hours ago
CNBC ProGuggenheim's Minerd says beaten-up fintech, homebuilders are rebound candidates
Sarah Min3 hours ago
Read More