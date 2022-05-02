Watch Rocket Lab attempt to catch a rocket booster with a helicopter after launch

[The company's livestream is slated to begin at 6:05 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see the video player above.]

Space company Rocket Lab on Monday will attempt to catch the booster of its Electron rocket using a helicopter, in the first full test of its system to reuse rockets.

The company's Electron rocket is scheduled to liftoff from Rocket Lab's private launch facility in New Zealand between 6:35 p.m. ET and 8:40 p.m. ET. The primary goal of the mission is to launch 34 small satellites into low Earth orbit for a collection of customers, including Alba Orbital, Astrix Astronautics, Aurora Propulsion Technologies, E-Space, Spaceflight Inc., and Unseenlabs.

But the secondary goal of Rocket Lab's mission is to use a helicopter to swoop in and catch the Electron booster – the largest and most expensive part of the rocket – so that the company can reuse it on future launches.

Rocket Lab wants to make its rocket boosters reusable, like those of Elon Musk's SpaceX, but with a very different approach. While SpaceX uses the rocket's engines to slow down during reentry and deploys wide legs to land on large pads, Rocket Lab uses the atmosphere to slow the rocket before deploying a parachute and attempt to grab it with a helicopter.