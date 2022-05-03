India's green hydrogen rush lures companies but hurdles remain

Hydrogen packs a lot more punch than lithium-based batteries. India's federal minister Nitin Gadkari (second from left) seen here launching the country's first green hydrogen-based advanced fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), Toyota Mirai, at his residence in March.

The sun's searing heat can be punishing on summer days and India's enormous coastline makes it a challenge to defend. But vast amounts of water and abundant sunlight have opened a path to green energy that could slake India's vast appetite for fuel.

Indian companies have pledged to commit billions of dollars to green hydrogen projects — but experts caution that the technology is still very new and its commercial viability unproven.

Green hydrogen is a clean fuel that's produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen, using renewable energy such as solar power. When burnt, it emits no exhaust, only water. Environmentalists claim it can help decarbonize heavy industries like oil refining, fertilizers, steel and cement, as well as help cut emissions globally.

"At this point, the technology is not mature or cheap enough to be used widely," Amit Bhandari, senior fellow, energy and investment at Gateway House, a Mumbai-based think tank, told CNBC. He pointed to the example of solar energy which took about a decade to become viable.

The green hydrogen industry is still in its infancy and pilot plants to study the technology and costs will take at least five years to show results, Bhandari said.

"Ten years ago, if you had asked me if solar energy is viable, I would have said 'no,' even though solar power potential was known and technology was available. It took off only when the cost became comparable to traditional energy sources over a long period of time," Bhandari said, adding that he was reluctant to write off a new technology.

Renewables currently account for almost 40% of total installed capacity in India, the world's third largest crude oil importer after China and the U.S.

But without large-scale energy storage, renewable energy cannot become a viable alternative to traditional power sources.