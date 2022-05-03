Australian markets set to fall ahead of closely watched interest rate decision

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Australia were poised to fall Tuesday ahead of a rate decision by the country's central bank.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Australian stocks. The SPI futures contract was at 7,299, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,347.

Economic data in the day ahead includes Australia's interest rate decision, which will be significant as analysts widely expect the first rate hike in more than a decade.

Australia's central bank is expected to raise its official cash rate by 15 basis points to 0.25%, according to the median forecast of a Reuters poll of 32 economists.

Several markets are closed in the region for holidays, including China, Japan, Singapore and India. Hong Kong will return to trade from a holiday on Monday.