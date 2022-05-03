CNBC Pro

Colgate-Palmolive gets downgrade from Atlantic Equities as cost pressures rise

thumbnail
Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nvidia, Netflix, Apple, MGM, Tyson Foods & more
Michael Bloom13 min ago
CNBC ProMGM can go up 26% from here as convention business recovers, JPMorgan says
Hannah Miaoan hour ago
CNBC ProSell Tyson and Kellogg as inflation pushes consumers to cut spending, Piper Sandler says
Hannah Miao2 hours ago
Read More