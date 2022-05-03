CNBC Pro

Survey of 30 market strategists reveals when they think the next U.S. recession will begin

thumbnail
Tanvir Gill
thumbnail
Ted Kemp@TedKempCNBC
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO09:36
CNBC ProMeta, Robinhood, and Chevron are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers May 2
Alison Conklin2 hours ago
CNBC Pro10-year yield punches through key 3%, but there's a level that could be even scarier for stocks
Patti Domm2 hours ago
CNBC ProThe Fed could cause a stock market 'flush out' and create a buying opportunity, Evercore ISI says
Patti Domm4 hours ago
Read More