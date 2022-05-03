EU considers exemptions to push through Russian oil embargo

The European Commission has been prepared sanctions on Russia's oil as the war in Ukraine drags on. However, Slovakia and Hungary want to be granted some exemptions.

The European Union is closing in on a new round of sanctions against Moscow that will likely include an embargo on Russian oil imports.

But the Brussels-based institution first needs to solve division between the member states, with two EU nations demanding exemptions due to their heavy dependency on Russian hydrocarbons.

Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and evidence of war crimes, has pushed the EU to take bolder steps on energy sanctions. But imposing measures that could reduce, or fully cut, Russian energy supplies to the EU have been a complicated task for the bloc.

This is because the region is reliant on Russia for several sources of energy, including oil. In 2020, Russian oil imports accounted for about 25% of the bloc's crude purchases, according to the region's statistics office.

"It would be good to have everyone on board, but if it means delaying [oil sanctions] for everyone then that would not be good," an EU official, who did not want to be named due to the sensitivity of the talks, told CNBC Tuesday.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, is expected to put forward a proposal on new oil sanctions later on Tuesday or Wednesday morning. However, Slovakia and Hungary want exemptions.

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Tuesday his country would not support sanctions that would make it impossible to receive oil from Russia, Reuters reported.

Hungary has been skeptical on applying energy sanctions on the Kremlin. The country, and its nationalist leader Viktor Orban, is seen as having warmer relations with Moscow when compared to other European nations.