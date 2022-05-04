An original Uber, Lyft competitor still trying to build a new rideshare model

Logo for Getaround peer-to-peer car sharing service on the side of a car in the Silicon Valley town of Mountain View, California, August 24, 2016. Smith Collection/Gado | Archive Photos | Getty Images

In this weekly series, CNBC takes a look at companies that made the inaugural Disruptor 50 list, 10 years later. After a decade during which ultra-low interest rates and abundant market liquidity grew Uber and Lyft into start-up giants and eventual IPOs, the rideshare model is under a great deal of stress. Even with consumers bouncing back and ride numbers way up from pandemic lows, stocks of both companies are tanking after their latest earnings, and from wage inflation to unionization and gas prices, the current economy is not one that favors their business models. In many respects, Uber and Lyft today are much more like big corporations than a reflection of any original definition of a local "rideshare" community, but one thing remains true: consumers do want alternatives to owning a car and traditional public transport options. Nearly 36% of U.S. adults say they have at one point used a ride-share app like Lyft and Uber, according to Pew Research. If anything, the pressure on the top "rideshare" companies may leave room for additional models to make their case. Getaround is an example. Founded in 2009 and, along with Uber, an original CNBC Disruptor on the inaugural 2013 list, its mission has remained transitioning society away from every licensed driver in the world having a car: simply walk up to cars that are parked all over the street and tap an unlock button on your phone. The IPO market may not be receptive right now, but its executive team and investors are betting that the concept will continue to grow. "What's happening in transportation is a slow moving kind of shift from ownership to access, and that's building momentum over time," said Elliot Kroo, CTO and co-founder of Getaround. "More and more people are looking at alternative transportation options, realizing that car ownership is very expensive."

The pandemic and the related global supply chain issues, as well as robust consumer demand, have led to steep increases in prices of both new and used cars. Kroo said that while more people use car-sharing services like Uber and Lyft, more people are also thinking about getting rid of their cars. Getaround wasn't immune from the pandemic. Kroo said from the lockdowns to the lifting of restrictions it went through a tough period with significant peaks and valleys in usage during the past two years. "If you think about your options when Covid first hit, you're not you're not going to be as comfortable sitting in a car with other people, taking rideshare or in public transportation. The options if you didn't have a car were really limited. But if there was a car that you could walk up to, you didn't have to meet the person. That was one of the better transportation options available that was kind of Covid-friendly." Even as Uber tanked on Wednesday, it reported 1.71 billion trips on the platform during the quarter, up 18% from the same quarter a year ago. And Kroo says Getaround is coming back faster and bigger than it was pre-Covid.