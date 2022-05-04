CNBC Pro

Bank of America double upgrades Hexcel, says company has upside as commercial travel recovers

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Starbucks, Lyft, Carvana, Uber, Target & more
Michael Bloom31 min ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley downgrades Carvana, cuts price target by 70% as car seller faces serious challenges
Sarah Min2 hours ago
CNBC ProEvercore ISI upgrades Starbucks after earnings, says outlook looks less scary now
Sarah Min2 hours ago
Read More