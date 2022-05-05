5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:

A screen displays the Fed rate announcement as a trader works inside a post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on May 04, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Following March's 25 basis point rate rise, the first increase in more than three years, the Fed doubled that Wednesday afternoon to fight what Powell later called at his post-meeting news conference "much too high" inflation . The 50 basis point increase was the Fed's biggest rate hike since 2000.

The market's sharp rise Wednesday suggested that investors, at least for now, were more convinced the Fed can tame inflation without causing an economic recession. The next two days bring key data on the other pillar of the Fed's dual mandate of fostering price stability and maximum employment.

Elon Musk, during an event at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

Etsy shares sank more than 12% in Thursday's premarket and eBay shares fell 7%, the morning after each online marketplace issued weaker-than-expected forward guidance. Inflation and a return to pre-Covid pandemic shopping habits were among the factors weighing on Etsy and eBay's outlooks. Etsy matched on earnings and beat on revenue. Ebay beat on earnings and revenue.

After two years of outsized growth for e-commerce companies, investors have been gearing up for a slowdown, especially as the economy continues to reopen and consumers return to stores. Even Amazon, which expanded at a breakneck pace during Covid, hasn't been immune to the e-commerce reset.

