Op-ed: Cryptocurrency should be allowed in individual retirement plans. That's why I'm introducing the Financial Freedom Act

The federal government has no business interfering with the ability of American workers to invest their 401(k) plan savings as they see fit.

Sadly, that's not the Biden administration's view.

The U.S. Department of Labor on March 10 released regulatory guidance in an attempt to bar 401(k) accounts from investing in cryptocurrency, singling out this specific investment type. The guidance came from the Employee Benefits Security Administration – a small but powerful agency inside the Labor Department charged by Congress with regulating the $6.2 trillion 401(k) investment industry covering about 91 million American workers.

The Labor Department's guidance threatens to investigate plans that allow participants to select investments in cryptocurrency, including plans with brokerage windows, a tool used by retirement savers to self-select their 401(k) plan investments.

This policy change is inconsistent with longstanding practice. The Labor Department has long permitted employers to offer brokerage windows as an option to employees who prefer to personally manage the money they worked hard to earn. The agency's new guidance ends this tradition of economic empowerment in favor of big-brother government control.

Additionally, the Labor Department's overreaching guidance seeks to place a massive new regulatory burden on 401(k) plan fiduciaries by requiring them to assess the suitability of investments offered through a brokerage window and to restrict investment options. If a company or financial firm allows their 401(k) investors to choose to invest in cryptocurrency, they will now be at risk for heavy-handed enforcement actions.

Additionally, the guidance was published without announcement, and the agency skirted the notice and public comment process put in place by Congress that agencies are required to follow.

Americans should be able to invest their retirement savings as they choose.