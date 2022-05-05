Australia stocks set for muted start after U.S. Fed hikes interest rate as expected

SINGAPORE — Shares in Australia looked set for a muted start on Thursday following the U.S. Federal Reserve's widely expected decision overnight to hike rates by half a a percentage point — its biggest increase in two decades.

Futures pointed to a little changed open for Australian stocks. The SPI futures contract sat at 7,303, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,304.70.

Mainland Chinese stocks are set to return to trade following days of holidays. Investors will watch for market reaction after data released over the weekend showed Chinese factory activity contracted in April as Covid lockdowns hit industrial production.

Markets in Japan and South Korea are closed on Thursday.