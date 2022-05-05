CNBC Pro

Bank of America double downgrades Sprout Farmers Market, cites price increases but 'no benefits'

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProCiti downgrades Tupperware, says it 'stayed too long' at the party
Samantha Subin36 min ago
CNBC ProBuy Winnebago as the brand is the 'unicorn' of RVs and shares are cheap, MKM Partners says
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
CNBC ProWant an inflation-ready portfolio? Top economist says a traditional route won't cut it
Lucy Handley
Read More