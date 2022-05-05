CNBC Pro

Bank of America picks Asia-Pacific stocks to sell partly because of high revenue exposure to China

thumbnail
Evelyn Cheng@chengevelyn
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBank of America double upgrades Hexcel, says company has upside as commercial travel recovers
Sarah Min
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Starbucks, Lyft, Carvana, Uber, Target & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley downgrades Carvana, cuts price target by 70% as car seller faces serious challenges
Sarah Min
Read More