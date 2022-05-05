CNBC Investing Club

Here’s our May rapid-fire update on all 34 stocks in Cramer’s Charitable Trust portfolio

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubWe're adding to one of our oil stocks and a recession-resistant consumer staples name
Jeff Marks33 min ago
Kevin Stankiewicz2 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubWe're starting a new position in a beer stock that's holding up well in Thursday's market plunge
Jeff Marks2 hours ago
Read More