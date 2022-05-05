Karine Jean-Pierre to replace Jen Psaki as White House press secretary

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a media briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2021.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he has named Karine Jean-Pierre to be the next White House press secretary.

Jean-Pierre currently serves as principal deputy press secretary. Starting May 13, she will replace departing White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

"Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration," Biden said in a statement. "Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration."

