Kevin O'Leary doesn't hire 'workaholics': 'Working 25 hours a day makes you very, very unproductive'

Kevin O'Leary may be an investor, TV star and entrepreneur, but the 67-year-old doesn't consider himself a workaholic.

Indeed, the O'Shares ETFs chairman tells CNBC Make It that when he's reviewing a pile of resumes, the last thing he wants to see is someone who spends all their time focused on work.

"When I see a workaholic, I don't want to hire that person," he says. "Working 25 hours a day makes you very, very unproductive."

What O'Leary wants to see instead is a balance between work and other fulfilling hobbies or pursuits, something that he previously described to Make It as "yin and yang."

"As someone who wants to be focused on work, what would make you better is to actually spend half of your time not doing that so that you come up with the best ideas," he says.