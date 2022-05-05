Main Street is even more sure than Wall Street that a recession is coming this year

Main Street and Wall Street are often at a distance when it comes to the state of the economy. The likelihood of a recession hitting in 2022 is the latest example. Both camps are bearish, but small business owners are leading the way in negative sentiment — by a notable margin. Wall Street has been consumed with the Federal Reserve's efforts to combat the inflation it pegged wrong for too long, and the risk that interest rate hikes will lead to a recession. A survey earlier this week from CNBC found that more than half of economists and investment professionals expect the Fed to fail in its mission to engineer a "soft landing" for the economy. But the stock market breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday, anyway, with stocks surging after Fed chair Jerome Powell said that a more aggressive rate hike of 75 basis points is not being considered, and that the central bank remains convinced it can bring inflation down without crashing the economy. The market was giving back some of those brief gains on Thursday, and on Main Street, the central bank messaging isn't likely to cause any short-term relief. Eight in ten small business owners expect a recession to occur this year, according to the latest CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey for Q2 2022. Inflation remains the top concern for small business owners polled by CNBC and their business outlook is negative. The survey finds few small business owners seeing any bright spots in the current economy: just 6% rate the current state as excellent and 18% as good, while 31% rate it as fair and 44% rate it as poor. While the survey's small business confidence index ticked up for the first time in the Biden administration due to responses on core index questions related to immigration policy and a 3 percentage point increase (to 36%) among small business owners who described their current business conditions as good, it remains near its all-time lows and well below its pre-pandemic baseline. "There just isn't a lot of optimism on Main Street these days," said Laura Wronski, senior manager of research science at Momentive, which conducts the survey for CNBC.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 28: Deanna Sison takes a break from preparing preordered lunches to check the status of her federal small business loan application at Little Skillet restaurant in San Francisco, Calif. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Most Covid financial relief to small business has now ended, but the need for more funding remains. San Francisco Chronicle/hearst Newspapers Via Getty Images | Hearst Newspapers | Getty Images

Small business survey results can be influenced by politics, with the community skewing conservative, but economic worries are high among all small business owners. Those who identify as Republicans or lean to the GOP are leading the bearish outlook, with 91% expecting a recession, but among those who are Democrats or lean to the Democratic party, it is still 66% that expect a recession this year. The survey was conducted by Momentive between April 18-25 among a national sample of 2,027 self-identified small business owners. In a parallel survey of the general public conducted for CNBC, a nearly-identical 77% expect a recession to occur this year, again with Republicans more apt than Democrats to forecast economic trouble (87% vs. 71%).

Inflation remains the top concern

Thirty-eight percent of small business owners say inflation is their biggest concern, twice as many as the second place "supply chain disruptions" (19%) and well above Covid-19 (13%) and labor shortages (13%). A majority of small business owners (75%) surveyed say they're currently experiencing a rise in the cost of their supplies. But as much as they need to offset those rising costs by raising prices, the CNBC survey finds more are hesitant to pass on price hikes to consumers who are already hard-hit by inflation. The percentage of those raising prices is down from 47% to 40% quarter over quarter. Just 17% say now is a good time for businesses to raise prices in general, about half the number (35%) who say now is a bad time to raise prices. Almost half (47%) have mixed opinions on whether now is a good or bad time to raise prices. While this finding contrasts with other recent small business surveys showing that price increases are still a requirement for the majority of small businesses given the input costs rising, the CNBC data matches a bleaker business outlook found in other recent Main Street data. The National Federal of Independent Business monthly surveying shows the outlook for business conditions at the lowest level in its history, and that bearish view has increased sharply. The percentage of small business owners who expect conditions to be worse in the next six months hit a net negative 49% in March, the most recent month for which data is available, increasing from a net negative of 35% in the previous month. In August, that reading was at a net negative 28%. "The inflation pressures have continued, and now seem more built-in and foundational," said Holly Wade, director of the NFIB Research Center. "It really is a concern about the ability to operate a business going forward, and it is incredibly stressful to find ways to balance absorbing the price increases from inputs and the level to which have those price increases are passed along. ... Something has to break and it will likely be a recession," she said.

Eric Groves, co-founder and CEO at online small business platform Alignable. "They can only do so much," said Eric Groves, co-founder and CEO at online small business platform Alignable. "They are already inhibited from getting all the inventory they want, and the only way they get out of this is to bring customers back and drive more revenue, and they are struggling to figure it out." His firm's research on small business anticipation of sales back to pre-pandemic levels continues to shift out in time. Since the end of 2021, every month of its data has shown a shift in outlook in when Main Street expects to be back to full recovery. At the beginning of this year, the expectation was Q1 of 2023 and now it is Q4 2023. "The customers are not coming back as fast as they thought and inflation is squeezing margins. And with all of that going on, it is not surprising that the sentiment is that a recession is coming," Groves said. "The ability to shift pricing to customers is not as strong as it is for a big box business." The challenge for many on Main Street has been the ability to access inventory they need to sell at a competitive rate, which remains much lower than for a big retailer. "They are not getting their fair share of the widget," he said. The percentage of small businesses indicating they are back to at least 90% of pre-pandemic revenue, which had been a sign of health, is dropping again, according to Alignable, from 40% to 27% in its most recent data, as they attempt to compete against much better economics of scale.

