Rising interest rates mean higher loan costs when you go to buy a car. Monthly payments already average $650

On top of elevated prices for new and used cars, financing the purchase of one is about to get more expensive.

With the Federal Reserve boosting a key interest rate by half a percentage point on Wednesday, borrowing costs are poised to head higher on a variety of consumer loans, including those for autos. This marks the Fed's largest increase in more than two decades.

"In the past, interest rate hikes didn't affect the new car market significantly because automakers subsidize many loans," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights for Edmunds.

"However, this is the biggest rate hike we've seen in over 20 years, so there may be a small impact but it will likely only reinforce the new vehicle buyer base of higher income shoppers," Caldwell said.

The bigger effect will likely be felt in the used car market, she said.

"Given used car prices are already at record highs, this increase will only make this market more expensive, and buyers will be forced to sit out due to affordability or buy an older vehicle to keep payments within a digestible range."